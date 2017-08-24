Company toasts three years

Have your say

A CALL centre based in the Guildhall Civic Centre offices is about to celebrate its third year in trading.

A birthday party will be held at the firm’s Civic Centre offices on September 1.

Yourcentre worked with the University of Portsmouth and Portsmouth City Council before it was set up.

When the telemarketing firm opened in September 2014, it operated with a modest team of two staff.

As the business has grown so has its team and Yourcentre now has more than 60 members of staff working in its offices.

The firm hopes to hire more than 200 employees over the next two to three years as demand increases.

The anniversary celebrations will coincide with the launch of the company’s new website and branding. Both of these will be launched on the day.