Complaints drop at firm

A REDUCTION in written complaints made by customers to Southern Water has been welcomed by The Consumer Council for Water.

Figures reported to CCWater by Southern Water reveal a 53 per cent reduction in written complaints received by the firm between October and December 2016, compared to the same period in 2015.

This is after the company came under pressure from the consumer watchdog to turn around its performance after being named the worst performing water company for written complaints.

Sir Tony Redmond, CCWater’s London and south east chairman, said: ‘We are pleased that Southern Water does appear to be turning the tide and the action it has taken is beginning to make a difference.’