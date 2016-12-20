Concerns of small businesses raised with local MPs

REPRESENTATIVES from the Federation of Small Businesses met a number of local MPs to discuss concerns from small businesses.

Havant MP Alan Mak was at the meeting, along with representatives from the offices of Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage and Portsmouth South MP Flick Drummond.

Key issues were discussed including; the urgent need for improved infrastructure and broadband provision, the closure of local bank branches and the cost implications of quarterly account reporting.

Neil Eames, development manager for FSB in Dorset, Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said: ‘It was encouraging to see a number of our MPs very keen to engage and listen to the concerns of many small businesses. There are clearly many challenges but we look forward to working together to secure a stable and nurturing environment for businesses to grow and to succeed.’