Conference aimed at teaching sector leaders

LEADERS in education are being invited to a conference.

The Portsmouth Leadership Conference is being held on November 1 at the Marriott Hotel, in Southampton Road, Portsmouth.

National-level speakers include Dame Alison Peacock, who is chief executive at the Chartered College of Teaching.

She is also an executive headteacher and a member of the Royal Society’s Education Committee, a trustee of Teach First, a visiting professor of the University of Hertfordshire and a columnist for Times Education Supplement.

Other top speakers include Andy Buck, director at NCSL, and Robert Hill, who worked as a policy adviser to former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The conference is targeted at headteachers, principals, senior leaders, middle leaders and chairs of governors.

There will be networking opportunities, carousels and panel discussions for all of the attendees.

Bookings for the conference are being accepted at portsmouthtsa.org.

For more information call the Portsmouth Teaching School Alliance on (023) 9289 3702.