Construction company appoints interior expert

Have your say

A construction company based in Fareham has appointed a business manager to help develop its new enhancement service.

Amiri Construction hired James Wing to head Amiri Interiors, a service introduced in the company’s business plan when the Amiri team announced the management buy-in in December of what was then a £29m turnover business.

Interior work has already begun on projects for the education sector exceeding £900k.

Amiri director Mark Vincent believes that James’ 20 year experience in interior development makes him essential to the project.

Mark said: ‘James career has covered many of the key roles within some of the major players within the supply and contract management, including some substantial projects exceeding £1m in London for John Lewis.’

‘We are confident that our vast client base will benefit from the additional refurbishment and fit out service that we can now be provide to ensure the quality and a successful result to any contract.’

Founded in 2005, Amiri employs 37 people from its head office in Segensworth, Fareham to work on a range of projects from commecial, leisure and education.