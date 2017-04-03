Construction students spend time on live development

CONSTRUCTION students from Fareham College have been learning more about work on a live development.

Staff from the Barratt Homes development in Bordon hosted the visit for the bricklaying and construction students.

The students were split into three teams and took part in the development in a day workshop, which took them through the development process from finding a piece of land, obtaining permission, tendering for subcontractor and supplies, sales and marketing, construction and finance.

At the end of the workshop the students met the site manager who discussed his work. As part of the workshop, four of the Level 3 bricklaying students have been offered work experience.

Community liaison manager Anthony Dimmick said: ‘We were delighted to give the students experience of the whole build process. We have a strong commitment to developing the next generation of housebuilders and this was a good opportunity to meet students from Fareham College.’

College lecturer Steve Gilder said: ‘The task brought to life the individual elements they have been studying during the completion of their respective courses.’