Consultancy’s new offices

SPECIALIST recruitment consultancy Raisly has rebranded and relocated to new premises in North End.

Raisly has grown since its launch in April 2015 and now has 10 dedicated recruitment professionals specialising in the healthcare and facilities management sectors.

Rachel Barron, partner, said: ‘Our new home is a brand new, purpose-designed, fluid space in the heart of Portsmouth which will enable our staff to have more space, bespoke creative working areas, quiet zones, sales space for business development and client areas where visitors can come and really get a feel for how unique Raisly is.

‘In addition to our relocation we are also delighted to launch our new branding, logos and website to complement our new surroundings. The primary need to re-brand is to grow.’

For more details e-mail info@raisly.co.uk