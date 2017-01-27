Consultant in running for award

CLOUD technical consultant Charlotte Hutchinson has made the final of a national technology awards.

Charlotte, 23, works at IBM in Portsmouth specialising in the API Economy.

She is down to the final 33 in the seventh annual FDM everywoman in Technology Awards.

The awards celebrate women that are changing the face of technology in the UK.

The finalists were handpicked from hundreds of entries by a panel of some of the UK’s most senior technology leaders.

Charlotte was picked for the award as the judges were impressed with her work with IBM’s Interactive Design Team to create a platform for Knorr’s new marketing campaign.

It received over 1.4m hits, increasing media impressions by 1,057 per cent, compared to the previous year, and was nominated for a Cannes Lion award.

The award winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony on Thursday, February 9 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.