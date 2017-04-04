Convenience store helps church

A CONVENIENCE store has shown its support for its local church with a cash donation.

The Nisa Local in Copnor Road, Copnor, donated £200 to St Nicholas’ Church as part as part of its second anniversary celebrations.

The money, from Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity, will enable the church to hold a summer fun day.

The donation formed part of the store’s anniversary celebrations, which saw the Nisa Local host a fun day with food sampling, giveaways, competitions and offers, as well as the cheque presentation to the Rev Samantha Duddles from the church.

Gurdip Sandhu, who runs the store with his wife Prabhjot and son Harpinder, said: ‘We were delighted to welcome the community to join our celebrations. It was a great way to thank our wonderful customers for their support over the last two years.

‘We are proud to be able to support local causes through Making a Difference Locally and hope our customers will continue to support the initiative in store so we can donate to more local causes such as this who provide a valuable service to the community.’