Cook up a storm to win a £10k new kitchen

A BUILDERS’ merchants has launched a competition for good cooks to win a kitchen.

Covers Timber and Builders Merchants, which has a branch in Norway Road, Hilsea, working with Spirit FM, is offering people the chance to win a Sheraton kitchen worth £10,000.

Entrants need to say which celebrity they would most like to share a meal with in their new kitchen and why.

The most imaginative answer will earn them the chance to win the grand prize worth £10,000.

Two entrants, as selected by judges, will proceed to the final round, where they will battle it out at Covers Home Ideas in Chichester on Saturday, February 11.

The dish deemed to be the most delicious will be awarded with the coveted prize.

Richard Murrell, manager, said: ‘We are delighted to be offering this fantastic prize and would like to encourage as many people as possible to take part.’

Go to covers.biz for more details on how to enter.

Competition closes on January 31.