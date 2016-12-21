Cooling company helps ambulance service

ENGINEERING specialist Aqua Cooling was called in to regulate the temperature at a Bristol data centre that is the beating heart of the south west of England’s medical emergency provision.

The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust turned to Aqua engineers to provide and install a complete data centre chiller system incorporating the Fareham firm’s patented Leak Prevention System in order to ensure the safe and secure storage of its sensitive computerised patient records held at SWASFT’s Bristol headquarters.

Chris Aitken, data centre sales engineer at Aqua, said: ‘The SWASFT team was aware of a data centre chiller system we had already installed at the University of Bath and realised that a similar, tailor-made solution would be a perfect fit for its own data storage facility in Bristol.’

Aqua supplied SWASFT with two LPS units, rear door cooler technology and high-performance in-row coolers forming a hot aisle containment system, complete with all the mechanical pipework required for the installation.