Cosham pub to shut as it is given a fresh new look

A POPULAR Portsmouth pub is closing for 10 days for a major makeover.
Drinkers won’t be able to visit Cosham’s Portsbridge pub in Portsmouth Road from September 18 as it is given a new look.
The work will see the decking at the front of the site being ripped up and changed.
And there will be a new layout inside, which will allow for a darts team to compete at the Portsbridge, a spokesman at the pub said.
The work is expected to take 10 days, with the pub re-opening before the end of the month.
