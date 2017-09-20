Costa lovers rejoice! New store set to open in Hilsea this weekend

COFFEE-lovers will raise their lattes in delight when a new Costa opens.

The new branch in London Road, Hilsea, next to the old News Centre, will be officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Saturday at 10am.

The whole team is looking forward to welcoming the people of Hilsea to our new Costa, which we hope will quickly become a key part of the community Geoff Gibbs, manager of new Costa in Hilsea

Providing eight new jobs to the community, the 2,000sq ft store will be run by Costa’s franchise partner Premier Coffee.

It follows the opening of another Costa store in Albert Road, Southsea in April.

Geoff Gibbs, the new manager who has been working in the Southsea shop, said: ‘The new Costa will become a focal point for the local community to come and experience great coffee in a friendly and relaxed environment.

‘The whole team is looking forward to welcoming the people of Hilsea to our new Costa, which we hope will quickly become a key part of the community.’

Councillor Lee Mason, the deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, will cut the ribbon on the day and a cheque for £500 will be presented to housing cabinet member Councillor Jennie Brent for Hilsea LDD Youth Club.

Cllr Brent said: ‘I am delighted that Costa has chosen to support Hilsea Youth Club. It is such a worthwhile cause as it provides a great facility for young people to engage in activities and learn new skills.

‘We hope to use the donation to buy tablets for the centre, which means the young people will have greater access to play interactive games, learn and expand their knowledge, help with their homework, and do general knowledge quizzes, which they particularly enjoy.’

The club works with young people, aged 11 to 25, who have learning difficulties.

Participants take part in workshops based around a range of activities.

Cllr Mason, who is also the ward councillor, added: ‘I am honoured to be opening the new Costa in Hilsea. The new shop will not only create new jobs, facilities and opportunities for local residents but will also support the area’s youth.

‘I wish the new store every success and I am also delighted to finally have a Costa within walking distance of my home.’

All of the new store’s staff have been provided with barista training ahead of the shop’s opening.

Costa operations manager Maddie Scoates said: ‘We are so pleased that the deputy lord mayor and the team from Hilsea Youth Club could help us officially open the store.

‘We want to embed ourselves as part of the community and involve ourselves with the young people of the area.’