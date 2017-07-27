Council in call recording deal

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH City Council is extending its use of call recording.

The technology will be used throughout a number of additional departments in the Civic Offices in Guildhall Square.

Following the initial installation of Liquid Voice’s interaction recording platform at the offices in 2014, the council has signed a new contract with firm.

Liquid Voice, a registered Cisco developer, installed a new system which now records all calls to the adult social care help desk, housing benefits and debt recovery teams.

The system went live in June.

Business application architect at Portsmouth City Council Nic Henderson said: ‘Having worked with Liquid Voice since the first system was installed, we have been consistently impressed by the company’s positive and responsive approach to meeting our evolving needs.’