Council leader meets ‘inspiring’ franchisee

Have your say

THE LEADER of Portsmouth City Council has praised the work ethic of a fast food entrepreneur.

Cllr Donna Jones met home-grown McDonald’s franchisee Grant Copper, who went from a crew member in the Commercial Road restaurant to one of the largest McDonald’s franchise owners in the United Kingdom.

Mr Copper owns 21 restaurants in the south, five of which are in Portsmouth.

Cllr Jones said: ‘Grant has gone from working in McDonald’s in Commercial Road to owning the franchises for every McDonald’s between Fareham and Shoreham.

‘It’s an impressive story and one that can inspire business people in Portsmouth, whether they’re established or just starting up.

‘His business gives a lot back to the city. His restaurants generate millions for the local economy and offer some great apprenticeship opportunities.

‘Grant is a shining example of what can be achieved by small businesses and entrepreneurs.’