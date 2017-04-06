Council sets up a new e-bulletin for businesses

A NEW monthly e-bulletin for businesses has been launched by Portsmouth City Council, with news on funding, help for small firms and the latest events.

The Business Update email will go out at the beginning of every month, with information gathered from across the council and partner organisations around the city.

Cllr Luke Stubbs, deputy leader of the council, said: ‘This new bulletin is a quick, easy way to find out about financial support, networking opportunities and developments in the city.’

To subscribe go to content.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKPORTSMOUTH/bulletins/1903c26