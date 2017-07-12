County graduate gets design award for his folding bike invention

A Hampshire graduate has just received a product design award for an innovative bicycle design idea.

Alan Rallings received the accolade for his folding bike invention, CyclOpic.

The idea was part of an exhibition at the New Designers 2017 event in Islington. Judges were impressed with the product which allows a very space-efficient package when folded thanks to the bike’s hub-less front wheel.

Alan, from Burley in the New Forest, decided to enrol as a mature student at London South Bank University after working abroad for a number of years. His aim was to get up to speed with the latest technology and software before bringing his idea to life.

Alan said: ‘This very important prize is the first step to further develop the concept that I have been working on, therefore this will possibly be a life-changing opportunity.

‘I’d like to thank all the staff and students at LSBU, also my family who have given me amazing support and encouragement whilst I have studied and worked on my CyclOpic project.’

The award was presented by Innovate Product Design. This international company specialise in helping entrepreneurs and clients to market new product and business ideas.

Robin Jones, head of division in mechanical engineering and product design, commented that Alan’s design attrached a lot of attention, advising that it was Alan’s drive that has helped to make the product so successful. Robin said: ‘Throughout the Engineering Product Design course, Alan built a strong foundation of problem-solving skills in engineering practice and balanced this with a divergently creative approach to design thinking.’

Alan has now returned to Burley with an award under his belt and the vision to continue his CyclOpic product.