Creating music is a gas with new heating campaign

INSTALLERS First, a community of accredited heating installers, are raising awareness with their new campaign.

The firm is calling on all Portsmouth heating installers to tap into their musical side and create a jingle to make a difference.

The gas safety jingle should incorporate two key messages – that people should always use a qualified Gas Safe registered engineer and that homeowners should always book an annual gas safety check.

The heating firm is hoping that the memorable song will help to inform people on the importance of checking and maintaining gas appliances and, in turn, potentially save lives.

Research has shown that many homeowners forget to have their boilers serviced.

It is illegal for anyone not on the Gas Safe Register to work on a gas appliance, yet one in six people admit that they would employ an illegal gas fitter.

Two in five people wrongly assume that this would be a cheaper method, however rectifying work done incorrectly and often dangerously can slap an extra 25 per cent cost on your bill.

All jingles must be original, contain no swearing and focus purely on the importance of gas safety.

The winner of the best jingle will scoop a new Baxi EcoBlue+ Combi boiler and Sentinel gift box. The winning song may even be produced for use by Installers First to continue their campaign through Gas Safety Week and beyond.

All jingles submitted will be judged by a panel of experts including reps from Gas Safe, Installers First, sponsors Sentinel Performance Solutions Ltd and Mark Grieves, founder of Plymouth Gas and campaign frontman.

So, if you think you’ve got what it takes to be Portsmouth’s gas safe soprano, submit your jingle to info@installersfirst.co.uk by September 10.