Daedalus ‘crucial’ to economy, says MP

ENSURING that the Solent Enterprise Zone is a success is vital to the local economy, according to an MP.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage recently paid a visit to Daedalus to see the latest progress at the site, including the Daedalus Park business estate and the brand new Civil Engineering Training Centre.

In February a £6.6m extension to the Business Innovation Centre was announced, with work due for completion in the spring.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘It was great to see the recent developments at the Daedalus Site and to meet the first intake of apprentices at the Civil Engineering Training Centre.

‘The site is set to create even more jobs, allowing more people to work locally and taking cars off the road at peak times.

‘I firmly believe that the success of Daedalus is crucial to the future of our local economy. There is still much more to be done to see the site reach its full potential including the redevelopment of the waterfront part of the site.’