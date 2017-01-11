Darts star at launch of new car company

A DARTS star will be challenging customers at the opening of a new branch of We Want Any Car.

The branch, in Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, has employed the services of James ‘The Machine’ Wade to create a 501 challenge.

The darts legend, who is the second most successful player in the history of the Professional Darts Corporation, will be at the store on Saturday at 11am, accepting challenges from those who think they have the skills to beat him.

The 501 Challenge is a one-leg game of darts, with the challenger throwing first. If any challenger beats James Wade, they will win £180 of shopping vouchers.

Branch manager Alex Baker said: ‘We’re delighted to officially open the Waterlooville branch of We Want Any Car and look forward to growing the business in 2017. Being a big darts fan, it’s amazing that we have The Machine, James Wade, to celebrate our opening – I will be first in line to try to beat him at the oche.’

To register interest, go to wewantanycar.com/james-wade by Friday.