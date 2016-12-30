Date set for annual business conference

A CONFERENCE is being planned to raise business productivity in the Solent area.

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) will hold its annual conference on February 2.

The meeting will look at the challenges around raising productivity in the UK and the government’s forthcoming industrial strategy.

The Solent LEP’s annual conference will bring together key leaders from the business, education and public sector, as well as industry and government representatives to look at the challenges and opportunities for the Solent economy.

It is being held at 2000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Portsmouth and will run from 10am until 3.30pm.