Debt finance service launch

A NEW service assisting small and medium-sized businesses looking to raise debt finance up to £10m has been launched by an accounting firm.

KPMG’s Enterprise Financing service will complement the firm’s debt advisory expertise and will support SMEs looking to raise new debt finance or refinance between £2m and £10m.

Tim Sloggett, who leads KPMG’s Enterprise Financing on the south coast, said: ‘For any SME looking to raise debt, now is a great time to be in the market. Lenders have funds to put to work, pricing is attractive and the range and variety of funding options available to SMEs continues to increase.

‘Our new Enterprise Financing offering provides independent advice for a borrower ensuring they are partnered with the most appropriate lender for their requirements and secure market competitive terms.’