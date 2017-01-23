Decision day arrives over plans for £500m interconnector at Daedalus

A LANDMARK decision over proposals for a £500m electrical converter station will be made today.

Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee is set to decide on proposals by National Grid’s IFA2 project at a meeting at Ferneham Hall in Fareham from 10am today.

The proposals, which are recommended for approval, consist of outline plans for a 22m-high converter station at Daedalus in Lee-on-the-Solent in addition to full plans for subsea cables that will go along the coast. Some 1,444 people have opposed the plan, compared to just 10 in support.

Concerns include the size of the building, the impact on tourism and quality of life of nearby residents.

What is IFA2?

Aviation manufacturer Britten-Normen is against the plan, with the Daedalus firm unconvinced the proposal would not affect aircraft using the landing strip. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the meeting. A decision is due at midday.

