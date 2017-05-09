Defence company launches scheme for young people

YOUNG people who are not in education, employment or training are being encouraged to take up work by a defence firm.

BAE Systems has launched its Movement to Work programme, which helps young people to secure employment, for the fourth consecutive year.

This year, the programme was launched with a taster day at Highbury College in Cosham.

Matt Gordon, head of early careers and skills at Portsmouth Naval Base, said: ‘The programme is a great way for us to support enthusiastic individuals who need a helping hand to get back into work.

‘We’re privileged to have discovered some talented people who are now full-time apprentices at BAE Systems, and we hope that this will also be the case with this year’s participants.’

Thirteen participants will spend four weeks completing the programme, including two weeks at the Skills Development Centre in Portsmouth Naval Base, which reopened in 2016 after a £2.7m investment.

The young people will also spend two weeks at Highbury College working with The Prince’s Trust and The Launch Group on valuable employability skills including interview technique and CV writing.

The participants will gain valuable experience working hands-on in a variety of disciplines, developing their electrical, mechanical, and fabrication abilities.

Their progress will be monitored by their skilled BAE Systems trainers to ensure that they complete the scheme with transferable workplace skills.

In 2016, Reece Mann completed the Movement to Work programme with BAE Systems and is now on the engineering advanced apprenticeship.

He said: ‘The scheme ultimately helped me with a career that I didn’t think I would ever achieve.

‘I’m now training to become a marine electrical fitter, and I’m so glad I took advantage of the opportunity Movement to Work and BAE Systems gave me.’

BAE Systems has supported Movement to Work since 2014. The company’s maritime services business has taken 35 young people through the scheme in Portsmouth, four of whom are currently working in BAE Systems roles.

Overall, over 90 young people who have completed the Movement to Work programme are now employed by BAE Systems across the country.

The company is planning to take 98 young people through the Movement to Work programme in 2017. It will be holding a further four programmes at its sites in Glasgow, Preston, Rochester and Barrow in Furness.