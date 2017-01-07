Defence firm BAE Systems on the hunt for more than 50 apprentices

A DEFENCE firm is on the hunt for more than 50 apprentices to work in Portsmouth as part of its largest-ever apprentice recruitment drive.

BAE Systems is looking for 53 people for its engineering apprenticeships this year.

The company is holding opportunity events at the Skills Development Centre at Portsmouth Naval Base on Tuesday, from 10am until midday, 1pm until 3pm and 6pm until 8pm, and on Wednesday at the same times.

Spokeswoman Paula Hetherington said: ‘Schools and colleges from across the Solent region are coming along, as well as young people and their parents/carers.

‘Applicants will be able to meet current apprentices, hear from senior managers and try their hands at lots of interactive activities.

‘For those who can’t make it to any of the events, the recruitment window remains open until February 28.’

For more e-mail skillscentre.admin@baesystems.com