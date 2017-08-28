Delicious food and demos make launch a big success

MAT Froggat and his KitchenLab UK team celebrated a successful launch event at their new Hilsea site this week.

Local restaurateurs, including Restaurant 27 owner and head chef Kevin Bingham, turned out to celebrate the kitchen company’s big move.

The business supplies high-end kitchen equipment to companies throughout the UK.

Representative Charla Grant said: ‘It was a fantastic event. We got to say thank you to all of our customers and locals who have supported us. We held live demonstrations and put out some delicious food. Our new Hilsea site is much bigger, lighter and more modern making it a brilliant unit to work in.’