HOUSEBUILDER Persimmon Homes says demand for its homes remains high with forward sales for 2017 already running four per cent higher than last year.

Matt Paine, managing director of Persimmon Homes South Coast, welcomed a 19 per cent increase in private sales compared to last year, with visitor numbers to sites remaining ahead too.

The firm is behind a controversial plan to build homes on fields off Cranleigh Road in Portchester.