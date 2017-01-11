Developer sets out busy year

HOUSE-builder Persimmon Homes has set out its plans for 2017, with more homes being built across the area.

It has plans to continue building in Southampton, Andover, Petersfield, Downton, Fugglestone Red near Salisbury, Shaftesbury, Tidworth and Tangmere and also has plans in Purbrook, Blandford and Alton.

Managing director Matt Paine said: ‘2016 was an excellent year for the business.

‘Our legal completions across the UK increased by 599 new homes to 15,171 and sales throughout the autumn season were very healthy.

‘Going into 2017, we have already forward sold many homes. The value of our forward sales at 31 December was c.£1,230m – 12 per cent ahead of where we were last year (£1,103m).

‘Our focus in 2017 is to continue delivering homes required by people looking to get onto the property ladder and families looking to grow.’