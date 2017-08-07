Developers plan to build 88 new flats in Fratton’s Venture Tower

Have your say

PLANS have been unveiled to redevelop an iconic tower into student flats.

Bellstan Properties Ltd are bidding to turn Venture Tower in Fratton Road to provide a total of 88 flats in addition to student communal spaces, a games room, a gymnasium and a landscaped roof terrace.

The plans, submitted to Portsmouth City Council, would see a substantial redevelopment of the existing building with the flats built between the first and the eighth floor.

The common room and roof terrace would be constructed on the third floor.

A total of three car parking spaces would be proposed in addition to 36 cycle spaces.

Portsmouth Cycle Forum have objected to the plans on the grounds of cycling provision.

A statement from the group said: ‘If the developers are genuinely interested in encouraging active travel, they are likely to need more than 32 bike spaces. It is obvious that cycling would be more attractive than walking.’