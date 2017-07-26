Digital scheme to help disadvantaged women

THE creative and cultural industries faculty at the University of Portsmouth is to lead a multi-million Euro project.

The new scheme is set to improve employment rates of women from disadvantaged backgrounds. It will do so by developing a range of technology and digital tools which can be used to combat the shortage of digital skills available in the UK and France.

The EU-funded Interreg France (Channel) England Programme will inject four million euros into the project and will target socially excluded women who might be in the grips of single parenthood or mental health issues.

Virtual reality interviews, webinars and bespoke computer game experiences are just some of the tools that will be on offer.

The toolkits will then be shared with service providers, job centres and local authorities. The project is looking to train 1,600 women with the aim of 400 participants returning to work as a direct result of the training.

University professor Joan Farrer said: ‘These skills will play an important role in helping these women find a job.’