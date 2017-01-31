Director takes up role for bus and coach industry

A COACH firm director has been appointed to lead the UK’s national trade association for coach and bus operators.

Ian Luckett, co-owner of Fareham-based Lucketts Travel, has taken up the role as president of the Confederation of Passenger Transport UK.

His new role will see him travel the country to meet bus and coach companies and help move the sector forwards. He will also be a regular visitor to Westminster, meeting MPs.

Ian said: ‘This will be an exciting and challenging year for the bus and coach industries.’