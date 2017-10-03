Dragons’ Den star gives local entrepreneur a boost

Have your say

THE owner of a Clanfield-based business is celebrating after receiving a Twitter boost from a TV ‘dragon’.

Anna Ancell designs and creates hand-made, nature-inspired jewellery.

Last week, Anna tweeted about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’. Six weekly winners get a retweet from Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis.

Theo shares the business to his 500,000 followers on social media platform Twitter.

Theo set the initiative up in 2010 and now has over 2000 #SBS winners, supporting small businesses throughout the UK.

Anna has gained more followers and extra orders as a result of Theo’s retweet. The entrepreneur’s website is also now featured on the #SBS website theopaphitissbs.com.

Anna said: ‘I was absolutely over the moon to receive a tweet from Theo. It’s such a massive boost to a small business like mine.

‘I work from home around busy family life and really enjoy the flexibility of having my own business. I am so passionate about what I do, and it’s really wonderful to be recognised for it.’

Businesses looking to be featured by Theo should tweet him on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm, including the hashtag #SBS.