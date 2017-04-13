Drivers in the south paying £84 more for insurance than last year

Drivers in the south of the country are paying £84 more for their insurance premiums than they did a year ago, new research shows.

The average comprehensive premium will now set customers back £622 - 16 per cent higher than the amount they forked out last year.

Experts have warned that the costs are likely to climb next year and could even break the £1,000 mark.

The figures, based on Confused.com’s latest car insurance price index, show nationally motorists are paying just £77 less than the highest ever average premium of £858 seen in the spring of 2011.

There is also a gender disparity in the data, with men paying £119 (17 per cent) more than last year compared to £99 (16 per cent) more for women.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said: ‘Drivers in South England are seeing car insurance prices accelerate and there seems to be no signs of slowing.

‘Thankfully, insurers are now required to show drivers their premium from the previous year at point of renewal.

‘So being able to compare the amount they paid in the previous year and armed with the knowledge that prices are rising across the board, motorists should be more inclined to shop around.

‘To get the best deal drivers should take note of their renewal price and run a quote through a car savings site, such as Confused.com, to see if they can get a cheaper car insurance premium elsewhere.’