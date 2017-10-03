EasyJet reaches out to staff

FOLLOWING the demise of Monarch Airlines, rival firm easyJet is reaching out to cabin crew, pilots and head office staff.

In its continued recruitment drive, hundreds of Monarch employees may be able to find employment with the airline. EasyJet has 100 opportunities for cabin crew in Luton, 400 in Gatwick and a number of direct entry captain positions.

Tina Milton, head of cabin services for easyJet, said: ‘Many of us know people who worked for Monarch and so we are really pleased, as our recruitment drive is still open, to be able to offer opportunities to those affected.

‘We know the Monarch crew will be a great addition to the easyJet team and look forward to meeting many of them this week.’

Drop-in recruitment sessions are being held at easyJet’s training academines in London.