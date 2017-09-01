Eco-friendly IT business to bring faster service

Have your say

AN internet firm’s expansion to new premises means faster connectivity for Segensworth, Solent Business Park and beyond.

Green Co has recently moved into a new site in Segensworth.

The IT business aims to deliver high speed connectivity and cutting edge local data centre provision to support commercial growth.

Green Co acquired its new 20,000 sq fit site after an increase in demand.

The environmentally friendly firm hopes to replicate the impact that its other site has had at Cams Estate Business Park in Fareham.

Green Co manager Gary Coates said: ‘Our new facility will offer local businesses outstanding connectivity to improve their processes and help keep Hampshire a competitive area to do business.

‘Our low carbon data centre means we can offer businesses in the region an opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint and IT costs.

‘We also believe in taking practical, positive action to help the environment which is why we’ve planted our own wild flower meadow on the grounds to support natural wildlife.’