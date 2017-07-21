Emojis set to invade Cascades

Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth is preparing itself for an invasion of emojis this summer.

As of tomorrow, the centre will be hosting a unique twist on the famous ‘whack-a-mole’ game by bringing a ‘Whack E’Moji’ game to the attention of its local shoppers.

So far this year the centre has hosted a number of different events for the public to enjoy including a pop-up cinema and roller rink.

In the wake of World Emoji Day and prior to The Emoji Movie release, Cascades is joining in and choosing to celebrate the emoticon craze with its aptly-themed six-week long gaming event.

Interim centre manager Andrew Phillip said: ‘This is set to be a fantastic bit of fun in the centre.

‘We’re giving the whack-a-mole game a modern twist, where emojis will pop up and players will have to try and hit as many as possible to win.

‘There is plenty for shoppers to win throughout the coming weeks. Monday marked ‘World Emoji Day’ and with The Emoji Movie coming out at cinemas very soon, we’re sure that this will go down a treat with visitors to the centre.’

Shoppers who manage to beat the Emojis and achieve high scores will be in for a chance to win prizes including £10 gift cards from Accessorize and perfume from The Fragrance Shop.

Retailers within the centre have been keen to get in on the action, showing again how well the businesses collaborate together.

Andrew said: ‘We’ve had some great events so far this year including our roller rink and Fashion Runway show and the response from the people of Portsmouth was fantastic.

‘I’m expecting that to be very much the case again during the school holidays.’

The Whack E’Moji game will be in Cascades next to Dorothy Perkins from tomorrow.