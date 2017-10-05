Employees embrace love of cake and raise over £100

Businesses across the UK have been busy kneading and rolling in a bid to bake the tastiest cakes and raise money for Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event.

Staff at Taylor Made Computer Solutions were no exception, and the team behind the Fareham-based firm were happy to get behind the event and raise money for the worthy cause.

Staff embraced their love of cake and managed to raise over £100 for Macmillan with their home-baked treats and creations.

Various cakes were sold off in slices and both bakers and buyers were delighted with the results.