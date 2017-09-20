Employer of the Year winner encourages firms to apply for Business Excellence Awards

ONE entrepreneur shouting about the kudos that the Business Excellence Awards can bring is the director and founder of Digitoolbox, Mark Viccars.

Mark won Employer of the Year at the 2017 ceremony and was commended for turning his web-based firm from a weekend hobby into a successful business.

Digi Toolbox aims to assist small and medium-sized businesses in Hampshire and farther afield to get online.

Mark said:’I think it is a great way to publicise your company, absolutely. It really felt like a great achievement to win the award. After the win we were entered into a national award ceremony and we have taken on a new member of staff.’

Mark said his team have a ‘work hard, play hard’ attitude. They enjoy coming to work and are rewarded for their success.

He added: ‘Our staff are the heart of our business and their happiness and satisfaction is reflected in how they work with our customers.’

To anybody considering entering the awards, Mark said: ‘I would advise that, if you’re thinking of entering, you work hard on your presentation and make sure everything is in shape with your team and staff.’

The event, which is now entering its 17th year, will be staged at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday February 23, 2018 .

To enter or for sponsorship details, go to jpsouthevents.co.uk or e-mail liz.parker@jpress.co.uk. Closing date for entries is November 25. To keep up to date with awards news on Twitter, use the hashtag #newsbizawards18

SECOND YEAR AS HEADLINE SPONSOR

AFTER a successful first year as headline sponsor of the Business Excellence Awards, Trethowans have signed up for a second year of sponsorship.

The law firm is throwing its support behind the ceremony for a second time, celebrating the successes of businesses across the region.

Senior corporate lawyer at Trethowans Lucy Grey spoke of her delight at the new deal.

Lucy said: ‘Portsmouth has a thriving and highly successful business community, with companies doing fantastic work that is doing the entire region proud.

‘We’re delighted to support the Business Excellence Awards, which play a vital role in shining a light on these achievements.’