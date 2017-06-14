Employment lawyer named as one of the most ‘influential leaders’ in his field of work

AN EMPLOYMENT lawyer has been independently named as one of the most influential leaders in his field.

Law expert Darren Tibble has gained an ‘influential’ ranking. He is a partner at Southampton-based DC Employment Solicitors.

Darren is featured in the inaugural Reward 100, a list of the top influencers in the ‘pay and reward’ industry.

Darren, who presented on the subject of the gig economy at the event, said: ‘My inclusion on the Reward 100 list demonstrates industry recognition of the importance of legal services in the workplace.

‘That was very much the theme of my presentation, given the raft of legal cases involving the status of employment rights at companies such as Uber.

‘My message is that employers should review their working relationships with self-employed contractors to ensure they are not falling foul of the latest judgements.’

As well as employment law, the roll call includes experts working in human resources, workplace pensions, career development, payroll and employee benefits.

The list was chosen by a panel of experts from the Payroll World organisation and revealed at its annual conference in London.