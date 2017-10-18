Emsworth pub named in Camra’s 2018 guide

Have your say

OWNERS of The Bluebell Inn pub in Emsworth have spoken of their joy after being told they will feature in the Camra Good Beer Guide 2018.

All pubs that feature in the independent publication are nominated, evaluated and reviewed by local members of Camra.

The landlord Giles Babb and bar manager Andrea Oldham said how proud they were to have achieved such a nod from local patrons and members.

One of the reasons The Bluebell Inn, on South Street, was chosen was due to its selection of local ales.

While the pub always has Sharp’s Doom Bar from Cornwall on offer, the other two real ale hand pumps from the Emsworth Freehouse are constantly rotating.

A selection of local ales are usually offered including Staggeringly Good and Irving Breweries (Portsmouth), Bedlam, Darkstar and Arundel Breweries (Sussex), Suthwyk, Fallen Acorn and Itchen Valley Breweries (Hamsphire) and Goddards Brewery (Isle of Wight).

The nearby Emsworth Brewhouse is also a firm favourite.

The owners revealed that, as the first outlet to stock casks of beer from this recent addition, the team assisted with tasting and naming them.

The pub is involved in community events including the recent British Food Fortnight, which ran from September 23 to October 8, and various charity events.

The team behind the pub have attended Hampshire Farmers’ Markets and raised money for the RNLI.