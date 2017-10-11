Emsworth store celebrates TV debut with charity auction

Have your say

AN ANTIQUES store is readying itself for its television debut after a well-known celebrity poet paid a visit.

Emsworth Antiques Etc was visited by Pam Ayres who was filming a segment of Antiques Road Trip – set to be broadcast on the BBC in a few weeks.

The TV poet helped with some much-needed fundraising at the store, ahead of its 28th charity auction this weekend.

And to mark both occasions, a signed copy of Pam Ayres’ autobiography will be one of the star attractions of this week’s big event.

The auction is taking place at the shop, in West Street, on Saturday. Viewing starts from 11am with sales beginning at 2pm. There are 250 lots on offer featuring many donated goods.

Entry is £1 per adult.

The shop’s TV appearance will feature this autumn.