Engineers sign up for a cool £500,000 contract

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE engineers have assisted a west Wales cheese supplier with their advanced cooling technology.

Aqua Cooling, a Hampshire firm with offices in Fareham, entered into a deal worth more than £500,000, installing its energy-efficient system into a dairy product manufacturing plant near Cardigan.

Dairy Partners tasked the award-winning engineers with upgrading their system.

Aqua Cooling employees supplied energy-saving equipment to cool the plant’s pasteur and mozzarella process.

Dairy Partners is a privately-owned company that produces and exports a variety of pizza cheeses from milk supplied by contracted farmers.

The newly installed system enables the plant to use the minimum amount of required energy at all times.

Sales director at Aqua Cooling Simon Davis said: ‘We’re extremely pleased that Dairy Partners was eager to invest in long-term renewable energy — energy-efficiency and environmental responsibility are extremely important to the way we work as a business.

‘We have enjoyed becoming even more familiar with the food manufacturing industry, especially as this sector is so important to the UK economy.’