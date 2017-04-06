Entrepreneurs recognised at parliamentary event

ENTREPRENEURS were celebrated at a parliamentary reception.

The event recognised the top 50 tech start-ups to have been supported by SETsquared – the enterprise partnership of the universities of Bath, Bristol, Exeter, Surrey and Southampton.

The entrepreneurs were selected by a panel of investors based on a range of criteria, including investment raised, global export, and social impact.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘The south has always had a vibrant culture of innovation, but it’s vital that promising ideas receive the right support.

‘It was wonderful to meet entrepreneurs who took that difficult first step and are now thriving. By providing support, logistics, training and mentoring SETsquared makes the most of the wealth of talent we have in the UK. ’