Entrepreneurs urged to pitch for money from green fund

BUSINESSES and entrepreneurs have one week left to enter a scheme that could provide them with the funding and support needed to turn their innovative energy idea into a reality.

The Ignite Big Energy Idea Accelerator Programme is looking for businesses, entrepreneurs and organisations with an idea that will make a difference to society through energy products or services.

Successful applicants will receive a package of pre-investment support, including specialist knowledge from experts, and the opportunity to apply for investment.

Ignite, backed by Centrica, is the UK’s first impact investment fund that focuses on energy.

Since 2014, it has supported more than 25 enterprises across the country, with investment totalling £8m.

Sam Salisbury, investment principal for Ignite, said: ‘Portsmouth is filled with innovative businesses and entrepreneurs. We’re looking for people passionate about building a more efficient and sustainable future, and we just know that the people of Portsmouth have the ideas we need to solve some of the most complex problems facing our society.’

The deadline for applications is Tuesday. For more go to ignitesocialenterprise.com/