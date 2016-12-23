Estate agencies raise £50k for charity

STAFF at an estate agent took part in a variety of festive-themed fundraising events to raise money for a good cause.

From raffles, cake sales and fancy dress to pop-up coffee shops and cycling in Santa suits – Leaders’ staff threw themselves into fundraising for their charity of the year Together for Short Lives.

The charity helps children and young people in the UK who are expected to have short lives, offering palliative care services and children’s hospices.

Allison Thompson, Leaders’ managing director, said: ‘I’d like to say a huge thank you to our staff, customers, contacts and the public who have shown such fantastic support for our fundraising efforts.

‘Festive Friday was our final charity event of the year and I am delighted to confirm that, as a result of the generous response we received, we have managed to reach our 2016 fundraising target of £50,000 for this fantastic charity.’

Nick Appleby, head of corporate partnerships at Together for Short Lives, said: ‘We are hugely grateful for the support of Leaders.’