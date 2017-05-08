Estate agents to hold a range of fundraisers

A RANGE of events, activities and challenges have been planned by property specialist Leaders in support of Children’s Hospice Week later this month.

Employees at Leaders, which has branches in Fareham, Gosport, Portsmouth and Havant, will bake, walk, cycle, dress up, hold raffles and much more in an effort to raise money and awareness for their charity partner Together for Short Lives and children’s hospices.

Children’s Hospice Week runs from May 22 to 28. Leaders has raised over £95,000 for the charity since 2015 and is aiming to raise another £50,000 this year.