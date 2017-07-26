Estate and letting agents announces expansion

JEFFRIES Estate & Letting Agents has announced it is expanding after acquiring a new office premises in Fareham.

The locally-owned Jeffries Group celebrated its 20th anniversary last year and is now branching out to Fareham’s Orchard House in Furzehall Farm. Lettings director Nadine Richmond said: ‘The growth we have achieved due to our success and through our acquisitions meant we needed to increase and improve our office space and infrastructure.

‘My lettings team are delighted to move into these spacious and modern premises in Fareham.’