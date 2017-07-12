Everyone Active wins award for second time

The gym operators at Fareham Leisure Centre and Holly Hill Leisure Centre are celebrating after winning Operator of the Year for the second year running.

Everyone Active took home the most coveted trophy of the night from the ukactive and Matrix Flame awards which recognise innovation and excellence in the health and fitness sector.

Managing director David Bibby said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have achieved the status of Operator of the Year for the fifth time.

‘All of our colleagues from across the company strive to give customers the best service and experience possible when visiting our sites, and I’m very proud that their hard work and dedication has been recognised by others in the sector.’

The achievements come as Everyone Active prepares to celebrate its 30th birthday later this year.

David added: ‘As we grow, we are determined to bring top class facilities to more communities and ensure we help as many people as possible to improve their health and wellbeing by getting active.’

Executive member for Leisure and Community at Fareham Borough Council Cllr Sue Bell said: ‘This award is a great accolade which demonstrates how hard the staff work to provide such fantastic facilities to residents in the borough.

‘I would like to congratulate all at Everyone Active on being awarded this outstanding commendation.’