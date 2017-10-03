Excitement builds for The News’ Business Excellence Awards after breakfast launch

EXCITEMENT is building following the launch of The News Business Excellence Awards.

More than 40 business leaders from across the Portsmouth area descended upon Havant & South Downs College – one of the awards sponsors – yesterday morning for the breakfast launch.

Aaron Butson, Director of Business Growth and Innovation at Havant and South Downs College at The South Downs Campus in Waterlooville at the launch of The News Business Awards breakfast meeting Picture by: Malcolm Wells (171003-4316)

With the renowned awards now in their 17th year – the competition remains fierce for businesses to get their hands on one of our shiny trophies.

The launch saw speeches from a variety of business leaders in the area, including one from the editor of The News, Mark Waldron.

Aaron Butson, director of business growth and innovation at the college said: ‘The launch went very well. We had a good turn-out, we had a series of good speeches for the companies and everybody is ready to get involved now.

‘These awards are really great thing for the college to be involved in as we love being a part of the business community.’

These awards are really great thing for the college to be involved in as we love being a part of the business community. Aaron Butson, director of business growth and innovation at Havant & South Downs College

Maureen Frost, chief executive of Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, a sponsor of the awards, said: ‘Hampshire Chamber has been involved in these awards since the beginning. It is a great way to showcase the many successful businesses that are in the area and provides inspiration for others.

‘As a sponsor, one of the best aspects is visiting the short-listed companies and discovering hidden gems.’

Lucy Grey, a partner at fellow awards sponsor Trethowans Solicitors added: ‘The News’ Business Excellence Awards play an important role in bringing Portsmouth’s business community together and inspiring further innovation.

‘The awards help to celebrate the many achievements taking place across the region and I have seen first-hand just how many successes there are.

‘There were some fantastic entries last year so the bar has certainly been set high. I cannot wait to see what happens this year.’