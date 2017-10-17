Expert conference announces list of keynote speakers

Have your say

A COMMUNICATION conference for business professionals has announced its list of industry-leading speakers.

Professionals attending the Solent Communications Conference will hear talks from eight leading communications and public relations representatives.

The event is being held at the Solent Hotel and Spa in Whiteley on November 27.

It is expected to provide a boost to attendees professional development goals and the opportunity to network with industry experts.

Speakers listed to attend include Francis Ingham, the director general of the Public Relations and Communications Association, John Smyth from Engage for Change and Helen Reynolds from Social for the People.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron will attend the event to deliver a keynote speech on media relationships and how to tell your story in the press.

The News is an associate sponsor of the event.

South Coast Creative owner and organiser of the Solent Communications Conference, Natalie Reeves said: ‘The conference offers delegates a chance to hear from international quality speakers right here in the Solent.

We don’t think there’s a better opportunity available locally for communi cations and marketing professionals to pick up new perspectives.

‘It’s going to be a great event for collaboration, professional development and promoting local businesses.

‘We are extremely grateful to The News for supporting this event as Associate Sponsors.’

Tickets are on sale now. Delegates who register in October will receive a 25 per cent discount on tickets by entering the code OCTOFFER at the event checkout.

To purchase yours please visit solentcommsconference.com.